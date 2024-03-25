Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLBR opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

