Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FirstService by 28.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $165.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.