Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 11,412 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,404,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,112,333.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,632,412 shares of company stock worth $21,503,362 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

