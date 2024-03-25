Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 3,237 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 227,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $156.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.