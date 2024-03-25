Findev Inc. (TNSGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Findev Stock Down 7.6 %
TNSGF stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Findev has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
Findev Company Profile
