First Financial Corp IN Acquires 195 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

