First Financial Corp IN Purchases 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 504,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

