First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $296.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.71.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

