FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$115,250.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total transaction of C$115,250.00.

D. Scott Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 200 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.10, for a total transaction of C$46,020.00.

On Friday, March 1st, D. Scott Patterson sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.50, for a total transaction of C$449,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total transaction of C$157,080.00.

On Friday, February 16th, D. Scott Patterson sold 100 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$225.75, for a total transaction of C$22,575.00.

Shares of FSV opened at C$225.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$223.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$212.74. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$181.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.9727662 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. FirstService’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

