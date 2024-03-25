Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FI. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.26.

FI opened at $156.29 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,675,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

