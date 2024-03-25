Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 115,872 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,683 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 209,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.