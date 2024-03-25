Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.