Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.65 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.