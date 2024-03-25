Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.65 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
