FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells $25,922.83 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $25,922.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,958.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTC Solar Stock Down 19.0 %

FTCI stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FTC Solar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in FTC Solar by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCI. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

