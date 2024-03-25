Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 620,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,186 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 667,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 315,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

