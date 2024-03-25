Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images
Insider Activity at Getty Images
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Getty Images Trading Down 12.6 %
Shares of GETY opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.