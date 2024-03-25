Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,887 shares of company stock worth $1,798,174. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GETY opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

