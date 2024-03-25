Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, reports. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of C$35.71 million during the quarter.
Glacier Media Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of Glacier Media stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.74. Glacier Media has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Glacier Media Company Profile
