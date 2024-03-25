Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, reports. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of C$35.71 million during the quarter.

Glacier Media Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Glacier Media stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.74. Glacier Media has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.