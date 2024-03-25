Godsey & Gibb Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

