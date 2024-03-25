Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 287 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $390.28 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.87 and a 200 day moving average of $333.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

