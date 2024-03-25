Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $16.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,331,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

