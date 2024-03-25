GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.