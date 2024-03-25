GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,143,000 after acquiring an additional 477,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,637,000 after acquiring an additional 86,446 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

