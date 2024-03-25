Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $97,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Griffon by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Griffon Stock Down 2.2 %

GFF opened at $72.01 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

