Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $221.24 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $224.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

