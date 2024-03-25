Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.7 %

LBRDK opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

