Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Repligen were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter worth $87,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Repligen by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Repligen by 141.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $198.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

