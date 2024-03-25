Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $663,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after buying an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FOX by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.