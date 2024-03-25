Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

