Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,667 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $63.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.