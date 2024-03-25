Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 50,600 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Harrow Health Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $406.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

