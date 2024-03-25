Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $11.50 on Friday. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

