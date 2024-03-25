Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Lowered to $26.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after buying an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

