HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO Sells $912,602.78 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,850.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
