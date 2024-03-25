HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO Sells $912,602.78 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,850.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCP

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.