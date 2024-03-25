HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells $250,700.67 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $250,700.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 75,027 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 392,494 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

