HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $280,500.99 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $787,733.76.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60.
NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.11 on Monday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
