HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Sells $490,144.05 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

