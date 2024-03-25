HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $419.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.08 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

