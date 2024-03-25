HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG opened at $117.92 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
