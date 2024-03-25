HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

