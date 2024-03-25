HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PANW opened at $286.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

