HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,245,000 after acquiring an additional 710,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $141.16 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.