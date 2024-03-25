HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $190.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

