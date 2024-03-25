HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,302,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 171,890 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,809,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,762,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,576,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

