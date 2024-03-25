HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,238 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $42.98 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.