HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $258.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

