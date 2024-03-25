HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

