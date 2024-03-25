HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.02 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

