HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $583.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

