HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 502 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $200.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

