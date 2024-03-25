HC Wainwright Trims Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Target Price to $12.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 268.10% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
